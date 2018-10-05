Stars' John Klingberg: Lights lamp in opener
Klingberg scored a goal on one of his three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Klingberg capped a stretch of three Dallas goals in a 1:36 span, which ended up accounting for all of the scoring in the game. The highly skilled Swede should see his name on the scoresheet often this season, having averaged 58 points over the past three campaigns.
