Klingberg produced an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Klingberg set up Joe Pavelski's second-period tally. While Klingberg's five-game point streak ended in Tuesday's win over the Red Wings, he's still picked up a goal and six helpers in his last seven games. The Swede has matched his output from last year with 32 points in 45 contests -- he needed 58 games to reach the mark last year. He's added 93 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 21 PIM in 2020-21.