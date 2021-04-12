Klingberg recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Klingberg helped out on Roope Hintz's first-period tally. Prior to his recent four-game point drought, Klingberg posted a six-game point streak. It's been a hot-and-cold run for the 28-year-old blueliner, who is up to 26 points, 79 shots, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 39 contests overall.