Klingberg recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on a Denis Gurianov goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Klingberg is up to 28 points (six tallies, 22 assists), 82 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances this season. The Swedish defenseman will continue in a top-four role for the Stars, which has yielded strong results for fantasy managers so far.