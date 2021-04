Klingberg produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Klingberg had the secondary assist on a Roope Hintz goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Klingberg has a tally and five helpers during his five-game point streak. The Swede remains a strong scoring threat from the blue line with 31 points, 90 shots, 42 blocks, 39 hits and a minus-4 rating in 43 contests. Sixteen of his points have come with the man advantage.