Stars' John Klingberg: Marshals power play against Jets

Klingberg notched two assists, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

The blueliner is enjoying a marvelous January so far, racking up a goal and 10 points through nine games, with half those points (including the goal) coming with the man advantage. Despite missing 18 games earlier in the season after undergoing surgery on his hand, Klingberg is still on pace for a 50-point campaign.