Klingberg (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday due to "medical reasons," Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Klingberg will be available for Dallas' first game of the season versus Nashville on Friday. Another update on the 28-year-old Swede's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Predators.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Carves up Lightning for goal•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Helps drive offense in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Helpers in three straight contests•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Clutch pair of assists•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Produces power-play helper•