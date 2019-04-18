Stars' John Klingberg: Monster performance

Klingberg was a force Wednesday, finishing with three assists in a 5-1 win over Nashville in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Two of Klingberg's three assists came while the Stars enjoyed a man advantage, as he finished Wednesday's win having logged 5:10 of power-play ice time, more than any other player. The trio of helpers gives the Stars' blueliner five assists through four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories