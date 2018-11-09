Stars' John Klingberg: Moves to IR

Klingberg (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars have already established that Klingberg will miss three weeks with an upper-body injury that he sustained in Thursday night's contest against the Sharks. This is a huge blow for fantasy owners, as Klingberg is up to 13 points through 16 games and qualifies as an elite defenseman.

