Stars' John Klingberg: Nabs power-play assist
Klingberg recorded a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Klingberg had the secondary helper on Roope Hintz's first-period tally. The assist snapped a three-game drought for the Swede, who had seemed to turn a corner prior to the short skid. He's posted eight points in 13 outings in February, and now has 28 points (15 on the power play) through 52 appearances overall.
