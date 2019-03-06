Stars' John Klingberg: Nets game-winning goal

Klingberg scored the lone goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Klingberg's second-period snipe was the only offense apparent in this one. Dallas' top-pairing defender also fired four shots on goal and recorded a blocked shot as well in the winning effort. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a good run of late, picking up five points in his last three games. On the season, Klingberg has nine goals and 35 points in 48 games.

