Klingberg became a father Sunday morning and isn't expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Head coach Rick Bowness didn't confirm that Klingberg will be sitting out, but the 28-year-old likely will get the night off to spend with his newborn child. Klingberg has recorded 15 points through 19 games this year. If he, indeed, sits out, Klingberg's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Blackhawks.