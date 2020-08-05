Klingberg (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to play and is not in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado.

Joining Klingberg with the unfit to play designation is teammate Ben Bishop, who was expected to start in net. Of course, the stakes aren't as high for the eight top seeds participating in round-robin play, so it's hard to say how serious -- if at all -- Klingberg's concern is. Look for an additional update prior to the Stars' next game Sunday against St. Louis.