Stars' John Klingberg: Notches assist

Klingberg registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Klingberg had four assists over his last four regular season games and kept the offense going by setting up Miro Heiskanen's second goal of the game. Klingberg didn't have the best season, with 45 points in 64 regular season games, but he will be a key factor in the Stars' playoff run as their top defenseman.