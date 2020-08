Klingberg managed an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Klingberg assisted on Roope Hintz's third-period goal. The five hits also represented Klingberg's most in nine playoff outings so far. The blueliner had just 29 hits in 58 regular-season games, as physicality is not a huge aspect of his play. The Swede has racked up a goal, seven helpers, 25 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating during the postseason.