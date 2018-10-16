Stars' John Klingberg: Notches lone goal in defeat

Klingberg scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

Klingberg extended his point streak to five games to begin the 2018-19 campaign, scoring a four goals and six points during that span. He put the Stars up 1-0 late in the first period, but Ottawa's Craig Anderson shut them down the rest of the way. Klingberg looks primed to repeat the success he found in last season's 67-point performance.