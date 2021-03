Klingberg posted a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on Roope Hintz's first-period tally, which was all the Stars could muster against Panthers goalie Chris Driedger. The 28-year-old Klingberg has recorded 12 of his 22 points this year with the man advantage. The Swede has added 69 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 27 hits and 19 PIM through 31 outings.