Stars' John Klingberg: Notches two helpers in win

Klingberg registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

The go-to defenseman has now marked the scoresheet in 11 of the past 12 games for two goals and 14 assists. Klingberg's 43 points are also eight more than any other blueliner in the league, and he should continue to be started confidently in all settings. It's also worth noting that the 25-year-old Swede is probably still in the beginning stages of his offensive prime, so his fantasy value could continue to grow in keeper/dynasty formats.