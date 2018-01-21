Stars' John Klingberg: Now in NHL's top-20 scorers
Klingberg set up three goals in Saturday's dominating 7-1 win over Buffalo.
The points catapult him into the NHL's top-20 scorers with 46 points (he's in a five-way tie for 18th). The next closest defender is 10 points behind him. Klingberg has become the next Erik Karlsson, but playing in Texas means he just doesn't get the same hype. He should. At just 25, Klingberg's career apex is still in the future. He's fantasy gold.
