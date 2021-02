Klingberg scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Klingberg tallied just 53 seconds into the game, and the Stars never looked back. The Swedish defenseman is up to three goals, 10 assists, 28 shots on net and 13 PIM through 14 appearances. While he may back down from his near point-per-game pace, Klingberg appears set to have a solid scoring season.