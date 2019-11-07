Stars' John Klingberg: Out 2-to-4 weeks

Klingberg (lower body) underwent an MRI on Wednesday which confirmed a two to four week absence, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Klingberg was initially pegged with a 2-4 week timeline, but the team wanted to wait until he had an MRI to confirm. The additional test supported the team's previous notion, so Klingberg will return Nov. 21 against the Jets at the earliest. The Stars will need to recall another defenseman for their upcoming four-game road trip.