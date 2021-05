Klingberg notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg earned the secondary helper on Tyler Seguin's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Klingberg is up to 33 points in 49 games, surpassing his scoring output from 58 contests last year. He's added 99 shots on net, 16 power-play points, 23 PIM and 47 blocked shots in 2020-21.