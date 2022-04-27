Klingberg logged an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Klingberg set up Jason Robertson's second goal of the game to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period. This was Klingberg's third helper in his last four games. The Swedish blueliner is up to 46 points, 138 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 56 hits and a minus-26 rating through 73 contests.