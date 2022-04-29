Klingberg will not play against Anaheim on Friday due to a lower-body problem, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg is still expected to be ready to play in the postseason, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, but certainly it is something for fantasy players to monitor. Without Klingberg in the lineup, Miro Heiskanen figures to jump up to the No. 1 power-play unit while Joel Hanley enters the lineup for the first time since April 20 against Edmonton.