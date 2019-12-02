Stars' John Klingberg: Picks up PPG

Klingberg scored a power-play goal and had four shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.

Klingberg snapped a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally, tying the game 1-1 late in the frame. He also logged a team-leading 25:19 of playing time. Klingberg has six points in his last six games after a quiet start to his season. He's never failed to produce 40-plus points in any of his five NHL seasons, so scoop him up immediately if another owner lost patience.