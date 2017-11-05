Stars' John Klingberg: Picks up trio of helpers Saturday
Klingberg had three assists and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
The Swedish blueliner had his best game of the season and improved to three goals and 14 points in the first 12 games. He's an impact offensive defenseman and should be in your lineup every night.
