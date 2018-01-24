Stars' John Klingberg: Picks up two assists in Tuesday's rout
Klingberg notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 rout of the Panthers.
It's his third multi-point performance in the last four games, and Klingberg has found the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 contests, piling up 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and a plus-12 rating over that stretch. The Stars feature one of the hottest offenses in the league right now in large part due to the 25-year-old blueliner's efforts, and he has emerged this season as one of the elite talents in the NHL.
