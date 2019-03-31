Stars' John Klingberg: Pitches in with helper
Klingberg recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
The assists gives Klingberg 42 points in 61 appearances this season, his lowest output since bursting onto the scene with 40 points in his rookie year of 2014-15. A hand injury cost him 18 games in the fall, and he's earned a respectable 29 points in 45 outings since returning.
