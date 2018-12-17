Stars' John Klingberg: Planning to return soon
Klingberg (hand) is targeting a return either Thursday or Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.
Earlier this month, we heard that Klingberg was hoping to return around Christmas, but the possibility of him returning Thursday is slightly earlier than expected. Of course, both the Stars and fantasy owners would jump for joy if he can play Thursday against the Blackhawks. The Swede is an elite offensive defenseman who had 13 points in 16 games before getting hurt. Definitely keep an eye on his status, because he's the kind of player you don't want to miss an opportunity to put in your lineup.
