Stars' John Klingberg: Pockets pair of helpers

Klingberg recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Klingberg helped out on Alexander Radulov's opening goal in the first period, and he later set up Radek Faksa to help spark the Stars' comeback. Klingberg has disappointed fantasy owners with only 12 points through 29 appearances this season. With just four points in eight games in December, he's not playing at his usual 40-point-floor pace for the year.