Klingberg scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Klingberg set up Jamie Benn's first-period tally to help the Stars tie the game at 1-1. In the second period, Klingberg converted on a feed from Jason Robertson. The two-point effort put Klingberg at the 30-point mark for the seventh straight year. He's added 87 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, 40 blocked shots and 39 hits through 42 contests this year.