Klingberg produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Klingberg did a little bit of everything Saturday, including his assist on Jamie Benn's game-tying goal in the final minute of the second period. The 28-year-old Klingberg has points in six straight games (one goal, five helpers). The Swede is up to 25 points (15 on the power play), 75 shots, 31 blocked shots and 30 hits through 34 contests overall.