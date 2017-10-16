Stars' John Klingberg: Point streak ends
Klingberg was held without a point in Saturday's win over Colorado, ending a four-game point streak.
Despite being held off the scoresheet Saturday, Klingberg has maintained a point per game pace. Through five games, he has two goals and three assists along with 16 shots.
