Stars' John Klingberg: Pointless in four straight

Klingberg recorded a hit, a shot on net and was a minus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.

The top-pairing blueliner has failed to put his name on the scoresheet in four straight, and Klingberg continues to be stuck on three points. He needs to pick it up, quickly, if he hopes to equal or surpass his career-best mark of 67 points in a season, set back in 2017-18. Last year, Klingberg turned in a 45-point campaign.