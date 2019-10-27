Stars' John Klingberg: Pointless in four straight
Klingberg recorded a hit, a shot on net and was a minus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.
The top-pairing blueliner has failed to put his name on the scoresheet in four straight, and Klingberg continues to be stuck on three points. He needs to pick it up, quickly, if he hopes to equal or surpass his career-best mark of 67 points in a season, set back in 2017-18. Last year, Klingberg turned in a 45-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.