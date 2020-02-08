Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Points in three straight games

Klingberg collected a power-play assist and two shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Klingberg provided the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's first-period goal. In his last three games, Klingberg has a goal and two assists. He's up to 23 points (13 on the power play), 82 shots and 52 blocked shots through 43 contests.

