Klingberg scored a goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Klingberg tallied just 2:36 into the first period. That made it seem like it could be a high-scoring battle, but goalies Anton Khudobin (25-save shutout) and Marc-Andre Fleury (24 for 25 in saves) held true from that point on. Klingberg is up to three goals, 10 helpers, 35 shots on net and 35 hits through 16 games. Three of his assists have come with a man advantage.