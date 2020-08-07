Klingberg (undisclosed) was on the ice for Friday's practice session, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg was back in his spot on the top pairing and appears to be trending in the right direction toward a return to action versus the Blues on Sunday. The defenseman is currently bogged down in a four-game pointless streak dating back prior to the league going on hiatus. With Klingberg good to go, Thomas Harley should return to the press box.