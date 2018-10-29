Stars' John Klingberg: Preserving elite fantasy status
Klingberg factored into both of Dallas' scoring plays (one goal, one assist) in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Red Wings.
Klingberg is producing at an incredible clip, as he's potted six goals to complement five assists through 10 games. We're not even a month into the season, but at this rate, Klingberg could become the first defenseman to average a point per game since Erik Karlsson did so with the Senators in the 2015-16 campaign.
