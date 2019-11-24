Stars' John Klingberg: Produces helper in return
Klingberg (lower body) registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
The Swedish defenseman set up fellow injury-returnee Roope Hintz for the opening goal in the first period. Now that Klingberg is healthy, he will be looking to improve on his five points in 18 contests. The 27-year-old has added 20 blocks and 37 shots on goal, but fantasy owners expect more offense from the veteran, who has never finished a season with fewer than 40 points.
