Klingberg had a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Klingberg's shot attempt generated a rebound that Jamie Benn buried to give the Stars a lead in the final minute of the second period. Through 19 games, Klingberg has three goals, 11 helpers, 37 shots on net and 43 hits. Four of his assists have come on the power play.