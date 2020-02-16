Stars' John Klingberg: Produces two assists

Klingberg notched a pair of assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Klingberg had a hand in both of Tyler Seguin's tallies, the latter of which was the overtime winner. The Swedish blueliner has been good lately with a goal and six helpers in his last nine outings. He's up to 26 points, 87 shots and a minus-11 rating through 47 games. The 27-year-old has a long-shot chance at 40 points if he can sustain his recent hot run.