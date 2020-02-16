Stars' John Klingberg: Produces two assists
Klingberg notched a pair of assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Klingberg had a hand in both of Tyler Seguin's tallies, the latter of which was the overtime winner. The Swedish blueliner has been good lately with a goal and six helpers in his last nine outings. He's up to 26 points, 87 shots and a minus-11 rating through 47 games. The 27-year-old has a long-shot chance at 40 points if he can sustain his recent hot run.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Sets up opening tally•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Points in three straight games•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Scores first goal in months•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Earns power-play assist•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Finds helper in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Bags power-play helper in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.