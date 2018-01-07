Stars' John Klingberg: Prolific scoring from blue line
Klingberg extended his current scoring streak to five games and eight points with a goal and two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over Edmonton.
He has two goals and six assists on his current streak and 12 points, including 10 helpers, in his last nine games. Klingberg is walking away with the scoring title for defenders -- his 39 are eight ahead of his next closest competitors. And at just 25, Klingberg has become a dominant fantasy asset and an elite keeper.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Stays hot with two more points•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies two assists•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Assists on game-winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...