Stars' John Klingberg: Prolific scoring from blue line

Klingberg extended his current scoring streak to five games and eight points with a goal and two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over Edmonton.

He has two goals and six assists on his current streak and 12 points, including 10 helpers, in his last nine games. Klingberg is walking away with the scoring title for defenders -- his 39 are eight ahead of his next closest competitors. And at just 25, Klingberg has become a dominant fantasy asset and an elite keeper.