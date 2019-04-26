Stars' John Klingberg: Provides apple

Klingberg registered an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1.

The Swedish blueliner, who sealed the Stars' first-round series win with an overtime goal in Game 6 against the Predators, was right back on the scoresheet to start the new series. The helper gives Klingberg seven assists to go with his one goal in seven playoff games.

