Klingberg recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Klingberg had a shot attempt in the second period that was redirected by both Joe Pavelski and goal-scorer Ty Dellandrea for the Stars' third tally. Through 27 appearances, Klingberg has amassed five goals, 14 helpers, 63 shots, 27 hits, 23 blocked shots and 17 PIM.