Stars' John Klingberg: Provides helper Sunday

Klingberg logged an assist and finished with a minus-1 rating in Sunday's loss to Winnipeg.

With the assist, Klingberg took his season total for points to 59, which bests the mark of 58 he set during the 2015-16 campaign. The smooth-skating blueliner began the season on a torrid pace, scoring 48 points through the first 49 games, but his game has tumbled since. In the 24 contests since, Klingberg has a single goal to go along with 11 points. While this level of production is still respectable for a defenseman, Klingberg shouldn't be considered a top fantasy option at the moment.