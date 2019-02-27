Stars' John Klingberg: Pumps five shots
Klingberg fired off five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The five shots were a team-high output, as the Stars spent more time in the defensive end trying to stall the Golden Knights' attack. Klingberg also took an ugly minus-3 rating in the game, pushing him under even for the season. Klingberg has 30 points in 46 games this year, with three assists in his last five contests, but he has taken a step back from the career-high 67 points he recorded last season.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Avoids serious injury•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Injured in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Marshals power play against Jets•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: First goal since October•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Two-assist performance in win•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Resurfaces on scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...