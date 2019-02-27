Stars' John Klingberg: Pumps five shots

Klingberg fired off five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The five shots were a team-high output, as the Stars spent more time in the defensive end trying to stall the Golden Knights' attack. Klingberg also took an ugly minus-3 rating in the game, pushing him under even for the season. Klingberg has 30 points in 46 games this year, with three assists in his last five contests, but he has taken a step back from the career-high 67 points he recorded last season.