Stars' John Klingberg: Reaches 50 quickly

Klingberg has become the first defenseman to record 50 points this season, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg assisted on Mattias Janmark's power-play goal in the second period of Dallas' 6-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday to earn his 50th point. The young blueliner now has seven assists in his last six games, leading all defenseman in points in 2017-18 -- Brent Burns is a distant second with 42. Klingberg is on pace surpass his career-high point total (58).