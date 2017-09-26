Stars' John Klingberg: Ready for a starring role
Klingberg played 23:28 in Monday's loss to Colorado. That hefty workload was accompanied by an assist, four shots, and a blocked shot.
There are plenty of questions about Klingberg heading into the season, as fans wonder if he's the star defenseman we saw two years ago or the slightly less dynamic player from last year. What shouldn't be questioned is the opportunity he'll have to prove he's a star. He's going to see a lot of minutes and play a key role on the team's power play.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Helped by addition of Methot•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Could see reduction in power-play time next season•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Bags two assists in season finale•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Helps snap skid at three with two assists•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies game-winner versus Panthers•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Multipoint afternoon in losing effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...