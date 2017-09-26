Stars' John Klingberg: Ready for a starring role

Klingberg played 23:28 in Monday's loss to Colorado. That hefty workload was accompanied by an assist, four shots, and a blocked shot.

There are plenty of questions about Klingberg heading into the season, as fans wonder if he's the star defenseman we saw two years ago or the slightly less dynamic player from last year. What shouldn't be questioned is the opportunity he'll have to prove he's a star. He's going to see a lot of minutes and play a key role on the team's power play.