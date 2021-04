Klingberg (lower body) took line rushes and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg missed two games with the injury, but he's set to return to a top-pairing role. The Swede will also likely resume his power-play duties. Fantasy managers will want to have Klingberg active -- he enters Tuesday with 32 points (16 on the power play) through 45 appearances.