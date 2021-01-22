Klingberg (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's season opener versus Nashville, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Klingberg missed Thursday's practice with an undisclosed issue, but he'll slot into his usual spots on the Stars' top pairing and first power-play unit for Friday's contest. The 28-year-old Swede racked up six goals and 32 points in 58 games last campaign.